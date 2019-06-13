Two injured as elderly Japanese driver ploughs into kids

TOKYO - An elderly driver drove her vehicle into a group of children in western Japan on Thursday (June 13), police said, the latest in a string of similar, often fatal, car accidents caused by old drivers.

Two children were injured when 69-year-old Rieko Ueda ploughed her car into a group of children from a local nursery facility in Nishinomiya city shortly before 10am, a police spokesman told AFP.

A six-year-old girl was conscious when she was taken to a hospital, but the scale of her injury was not immediately available, the spokesman said.

Local media said she had broken her shoulder bone.

A five-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital for a minor injury, the spokesman added.