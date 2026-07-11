Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan's southern islands, Taiwan evacuates thousands

ISHIGAKI, Japan/TAIPEI - Typhoon Bavi pummelled Japan's southern Sakishima island chain with heavy rain and violent winds on Saturday (July 11) as it headed towards Taiwan, prompting authorities to warn of flooding risks and landslides.

On the island of Ishigaki, part of Okinawa prefecture, small pieces of debris could be seen flying across empty streets, with only a scattering of vehicles braving the gale and rain.

Boats at a local harbour rocked in the strong currents brought on by the large and strong storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 144 kph (90 mph) near its centre. Authorities issued a warning of gusts reaching up to 198 kph.

Flights and ferry services across Ishigaki, a popular tourist destination, remained suspended for all of Saturday.

In neighbouring Taiwan, the government evacuated more than 14,000 people from mainly mountainous areas as the island shut down for the approach of Bavi to the north.

While Bavi, which is gradually weakening, will not make landfall on Taiwan, the government is taking all precautions to prevent loss of life, given forecasts for almost 1 metre (3.3 feet) of rain in some areas.

Most of those evacuated were in areas in the north and east, with 917 international flights cancelled as well as all 274 domestic flights.

Almost all cities and counties across Taiwan declared a typhoon holiday for Saturday, closing any offices and schools that may have been open on the weekend. The main north-south high speed rail line remained open, but with a reduced service.

In the capital Taipei, there was blustery wind and rain with some people still out on the street.

"It's OK, it's not that serious," said Taipei resident Yeh Mao-hsiung, 68, out for a morning walk with his dog. "It's just a little bit more wind."

After passing by Taiwan to the northeast, Bavi is forecast to hit the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, home to 10 million people, early on Sunday.

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