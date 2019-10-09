Typhoon Faxai hits east of Tokyo, killing three people

TOKYO - One of the strongest typhoons to hit the Japanese capital in recent years landed just east of Tokyo yesterday, killing three people, as record-breaking winds and stinging rain threatened to burst river banks.

More than 130 flights were cancelled or rescheduled, among them two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights from Singapore to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, The Straits Times reported.

Other flights affected yesterday included SIA and All Nippon Airways arrivals into Singapore, which had to be retimed, according to the Changi Airport website.

Scores of train lines were also closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater Tokyo area.

Authorities warned it was dangerous to venture outside.

Typhoon Faxai, a Laotian woman's name, slammed ashore in the city of Chiba, just east of Tokyo, a little before dawn, bringing with it wind gusts of 207 kmh, the strongest ever recorded there.