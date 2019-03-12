Typhoon hits Philippines, disrupting travel, work

Trees sway near buildings as Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, makes landfall in Gamay.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MANILA - A typhoon struck the Philippines on Tuesday bringing heavy rains and prompting preemptive halts in air travel, schools and government offices, with some 200,000 people evacuated after warnings of floods and landslides.

Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th typhoon to hit the country this year, weakened slightly and moved slowly across central parts of the archipelago during the night, with damage minor reported in some areas.

The storm was packing 155 kph (96 mph) wind speeds and gusts of up to 235 kph (146 mph), the weather bureau said.

Authorities warned of landslides, storm surges and floods triggered by heavy winds and rain, preemptively moving 200,000 people to safe places in several dozen provinces.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The main airport in Manila would be closed for 12 hours from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (0300 GMT to 1500 GMT) as a precaution, although air travel continued in unaffected areas of the country.

Government offices and schools were closed in affected areas and utilities firms appealed for patience ahead of anticipated power outages. The coastguard halted commercial sea travel in affected areas.

Local television showed footage of the main airport in Legazpi province with cables, lighting and panels hanging from the ceiling.

Pictures posted by social media users showed waves crashing against bulwarks, felled trees and signage, and some minor damage to electricity poles.

The Philippines is hosting the Southeast Asian Games and organizers postponed several events, including the surfing, kayak, windsurfing, sailing and canoe contests.

More about
PHILIPPINES Typhoons/Hurricanes Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
The real reason why Singaporeans are hating on Netflix reality series Singapore Social
The real reason why Singaporeans are hating on Netflix reality series Singapore Social
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES