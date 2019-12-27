Typhoon Phanfone leaves at least 20 dead in Philippines

MANILA - A strong typhoon that barrelled through central Philippines left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country.

Typhoon Phanfone stranded many people in sea ports and airports at the peak of holiday travel, set off landslides, flooded low-lying villages, destroyed houses, downed trees and electrical poles, and knocked out power in entire provinces.

One disaster response officer described the battered coastal town of Batad in Ilo Ilo province as a "ghost town" on Christmas Day.

"You can't see anybody because there was a total blackout, you can't hear anything. The town looked like a ghost town," Cindy Ferrer of the regional Office of the Civil Defence said by phone.

The storm weakened slightly on Thursday (Dec 26) as it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kmh and gusts of 150 kmh after lashing island after island with fierce winds and pounding rain on Christmas Day, the weather agency said.

Most of the 20 deaths reported by national police and local officials were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electrocution.

A father, his three children and another relative, were among those missing in hard-hit Ilo Ilo province after a swollen river inundated their shanty, officials said.