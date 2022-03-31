Ultimate payback: Filipino woman sells off cheating husband's luxury items on livestream

Finding out that you've been cheated on can be a rather painful experience.

Instead of wallowing in sadness, one Filipino woman decided to get over her heartbreak by selling off her ex-husband's belongings.

Jamille Margarita Galvez went on Facebook Live to sell the branded items last Thursday (March 24), not forgetting to throw some shade at her former spouse.



"Caution, buy at your own risk, these items are cursed! They will turn your boyfriend or husband into a certified cheater. The moment they wear it they immediately become f***boys! With a bonus gambling addiction," she wrote in Tagalog.

Items sold during the livestream include Lacoste shirts, Yeezys, an assortment of caps, and even a pair of limited edition sneakers, which was apparently a gift from his mistress.

Her first livestream was so popular that it gained over 28,000 shares, reported Coconuts Manila.

Galvez hosted another livestream on Monday, receiving more than 9,000 likes and 4,000 comments from netizens.

Many left encouraging comments for the woman, telling her that she deserved better. Others also remarked that they were inspired by her way of getting over heartbreak.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

As of Wednesday, Galvez claims that she has earned 300,000 pesos (S$7,804) from the sale of luxury items, and has plans to sell off her ex-husband's other belongings.

The mother of three told PhilSTAR L!ife that she intends to use the money earned from the livestreams to raise her children.

It is unclear whether this was a publicity stunt for Galvez' business as she previously sold branded handbags on Facebook Live.

claudiatan@asiaone.com