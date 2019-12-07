UN launches investigation into Philippines drug war deaths

Activists and families of drug war victims display placards during a protest against the war on drugs by President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon city, Metro Manila in Philippines, August 28, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

GENEVA - The UN Human Rights Council voted on Thursday to set up an investigation into mass killings during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called 'war on drugs' - a step that activists said was long overdue.

Duterte's government says that around 6,600 people have been killed by police in shootouts with suspected drug dealers since he was elected in 2016 on a platform of crushing crime. Activists say the death toll is at least 27,000.

The first-ever resolution on the Philippines, led by Iceland, was adopted by a vote of 18 countries in favour and 14 against, including China, with 15 abstentions, including Japan.

"This is not just a step toward paying justice for the thousands of families of victims of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, but it is also a message that we collectively send out to those who have praised President Duterte," said Ellecer "Budit" Carlos of the Manila-based rights group iDefend.

"This war on drugs, as we have repeatedly said, it's a sham war," he told a news briefing in Geneva.

Filipino activists say tens of thousands are being killed as police terrorise poor communities, using cursory drug "watch lists" to identify suspected users or dealers, and executing many of them under the guise of sting operations.

Myca Ulpina, a 3-year-old killed on June 29 near Manila, was among the latest and youngest known victims of the crackdown. Police say her father Renato had used his daughter as a human shield.

The Philippines delegation lobbied hard against the resolution, which asks national authorities to prevent extrajudicial killings and co-operate with UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet, who is to report her findings in June 2020.

"ONE-SIDED"

Philippines Ambassador Evan Garcia, speaking after the vote, read a statement by his foreign ministry rejecting the resolution as "politically-partisan and one-sided". His country is among the council's 47 members.

Garcia said the Duterte administration was committed to upholding justice, adding: "We will not tolerate any form of disrespect or acts of bad faith. There will be consequences, far-reaching consequences."

Laila Matar of Human Rights Watch criticised his comments.

"It was quite clear that they threatened consequences for those who had supported the resolution, which in turn makes us concerned for the many human rights defenders, civil society activists and journalists on the ground," she told the briefing.

Duterte, asked by reporters in Manila whether he would allow access to UN rights officials to investigate, said: "Let them state their purpose and I will review it."

Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Could Jacqueline Wong's surprise appearance on TV show signal comeback?
Modified e-scooter clocked at 150kmh on Singapore road
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Bali has had enough of begpackers: Freeloading travellers to be sent packing
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Are you ready to get a car loan in singapore?
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
