UN says 13 people reportedly killed by typhoon Kammuri in Philippines

Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines, December 3, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS - UN humanitarian officials say typhoon Kammuri reportedly killed 13 people and displaced nearly 400,000 others as it crossed the Philippines with fierce winds and rain this week.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday (Dec 5) that the humanitarian experts also reported that more than 1,000 houses were destroyed and thousands more damaged.

Kammuri toppled trees and electrical posts, ripped off tin roofs and battered a provincial airport as it blew across island provinces in the southern fringes of the main northern Luzon island on Tuesday before blowing into the South China Sea.

Dujarric said the UN and its humanitarian partners are supporting the government-led response efforts, with rapid assessments of damage in the most affected areas.

He said the United Nations is ready to further assist the government if needed.

More about
PHILIPPINES Typhoons/Hurricanes Natural Disasters

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei
SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Singapore mum&#039;s traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Singapore mum's traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation

Home Works

How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES