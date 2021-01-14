Universal Studios Japan delays Nintendo area opening due to virus emergency

TOKYO - Universal Studios Japan said on Thursday (Jan 14) it would postpone the opening of its Super Nintendo World area from a scheduled date of Feb 4 until after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Osaka prefecture.

On Wednesday Japan widened the emergency beyond Tokyo, the capital, to seven more prefectures, including Osaka, amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections. The emergency is set to run until Feb. 7.

Universal Studios Japan is owned by Comcast Corp.

