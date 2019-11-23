University campus siege nears end as Hong Kong gears up for election

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong university campus under siege for more than a week was a deserted wasteland on Saturday (Nov 23), with a handful of protesters holed up in hidden refuges across the trashed grounds, as the city's focus turned to local elections.

The end of the siege at Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula was approaching as some protesters desperately sought a way out and others vowed not to surrender, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.

"If they storm in, there are a lot of places for us to hide," said Sam, a 21-year-old student, who was eating two-minute noodles in the cafeteria, while plotting his escape.

Police have set up high plastic barricades and a fence on the perimeter of the campus, which they have surrounded for more than a week. Early on Saturday, a Reuters witness saw three police vans drive in as about a dozen officers stood guard.

About 1,000 people have been arrested in the siege in the Chinese-ruled city, about 300 of them younger than 18.