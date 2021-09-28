'Until my next life': Cancer-stricken Jollibee fan in Philippines pens moving note on receipt

Working at a fast-food joint, a woman did not expect to receive a note from a customer that would bring her close to tears.

On Sept 23, Mechelle Centurias, who manages a Jollibee outlet in the Philippines, shared on Facebook a photo of the heart-wrenching note a diner left after he finished his meal.

"I was told that feedback is a gift. But this one is a totally different gift. It hits me to the core. I couldn’t hold my tears when I read this," she wrote in the post.

Instead of the complaint that she had been expecting, the note written in Tagalog on the back of the receipt read:

"My Jollibee, thank you for 32 years. Today, I will eat you for the last time, because starting tomorrow, I will begin chemotherapy. I have stage 4 cancer. My doctor said that I only have three months.

"Once again, thank you my Jollibee. Until my next life."

Centurias said she tried to look for the man after reading his note but was told that he had already left.

"I lost the chance of speaking to him and to give him thanks and encouragement," she wrote.

Despite checking the store's CCTV footage, she said she was unable to identify the diner.

She ended her Facebook post with words of encouragement to the mystery customer, in the hopes that he would come across her post:

"To this 'brave someone' who just prepared himself for a big fight, we pray for your recovery. The three months your doctor gave you can be three years or three decades or longer. God gives miracles. We just have to believe and strengthen our faith."

"I hope we’ve served you better and made you happy when you’re at Jollibee."

Moved by the note in the viral Facebook post, netizens chimed in with heartwarming comments, extending their prayers for him and cheering him on in his fight against cancer.

