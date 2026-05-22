US, Japan, Australia, India to have 'Quad' top diplomats' meeting in Delhi, Japan says

TOKYO — The US, Japan, Australia and India will hold a meeting of foreign ministers of the 'Quad' grouping in New Delhi on May 26, Japan's foreign ministry said on Friday (May 22).

Japan's top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi will visit India for three days from Monday to attend the meeting, the ministry added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to India from Saturday, after visiting Sweden for the Nato foreign ministers' meeting, the US State Department has said.

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