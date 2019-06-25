US man jailed for 12 years in Vietnam for 'attempting to overthrow state'

US citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh City.

A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced a US citizen to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of "attempting to overthrow the state" in a trial which lasted only half a day, his lawyer said.

Michael Phuong Minh Nguyen, 55, pleaded guilty, but had asked that his sentence be reduced so he could be reunited with his family, his lawyer Nguyen Van Mieng. Nguyen will be deported after serving his jail sentence.

"It's such a long sentence," Mieng said. "Michael admitted guilt at the trial and asked the jury to reduce his sentence so that he could soon reunite with his family."

Nguyen was accused of inciting Vietnamese people to join protests and of attempting to attack government offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Molotov cocktails and slingshot, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper, citing the indictment.