Vietnam calls in Russian experts to help preserve corpse of Ho Chi Minh

HANOI - Vietnam has formed a special team of experts, including four Russian scientists, to help preserve the embalmed body of the Communist-ruled state's founding leader, Ho Chi Minh, according to a written copy of the official decision seen by Reuters.

The special council has been created to assess the condition of Ho's ageing corpse - first embalmed nearly 50 years ago - and will start work next month.

"The council is tasked with proposing plans and scientific measures to preserve and protect the absolute safety of Chairman Ho Chi Minh's body for the long term," the decision said.

Several countries across the world, including China, North Korea and Vietnam, have embalmed their founding leaders thanks to help from the Soviet Union's "Lenin Lab", which put the embalmed body of Vladimir Lenin on display in Moscow shortly after his death in 1924.