Vietnam Communist Party confirms To Lam as leader for next 5 years

HANOI — Vietnam's top leader To Lam was confirmed on Friday (Jan 23) as head of the ruling Communist Party for the next five years, according to the title under his name at a press conference which will conclude a party congress.

The press conference is to be held by the newly-appointed general secretary, an official said.

No official announcement has yet been made after a meeting of the 180 members of the central committee, elected on Thursday, who were expected to appoint on Friday the general secretary, the country's most powerful job, which incumbent Lam has bid to retain.

Lam has been party chief since mid-2024 when he replaced the late general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

[[nid:728047]]