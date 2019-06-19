Vietnam culls 2.5m pigs to halt African swine fever outbreak: Officials

HANOI - Vietnam has culled more than 2.5 million pigs to contain the spread of an African swine fever outbreak that is in danger of infecting every province of the country, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday (June 18).

The virus, which is deadly to pigs, was first detected in Vietnam in February and has spread to farms in 58 of the country's 63 provinces, according to Nguyen Van Long, head of epidemiology at Vietnam's Department of Animal Health.

A second senior official at the department said that it was "only a matter of time" before the disease spreads to all 63 provinces. The official declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

In March, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) advised Vietnam to declare the African swine fever outbreak as a national emergency.

"We won't declare the outbreak a national emergency yet as the virus is harmless to humans and the outbreak doesn't pose a threat to national security," Long told Reuters by telephone.