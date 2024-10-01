Vietnam fishing boat attacked near contested South China Sea islands, media reports

HANOI — At least 10 Vietnamese fishermen have been injured after their boat was attacked by a foreign vessel while fishing near Paracel Islands claimed by both China and Vietnam, state media reports said late on Monday (Sept 30).

The attack took place on Sunday, reported Thanh Nien newspaper, citing authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai. The report did not provide a description of the foreign vessel or how the fishing vessel was attacked.

Three of the fishermen had their legs and arms broken from the attack, the report said, citing Nguyen Thanh Bien, the captain of the fishing boat QNg 957.39 TS.

The fishing boat with the 10 fishermen aboard departed a port in the province on Sept 13, the report said.

Vietnamese and Chinese foreign ministries didn't immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Vietnamese authorities are investigating the incident, the report added.

The China-controlled Paracel, known as Hoang Sa in Vietnam, are in the South China Sea, a busy global maritime waterway almost all of which is claimed by China.

