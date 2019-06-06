Vietnam jails another Facebook user over 'anti-state' posts

HANOI - A court in Vietnam sentenced a Facebook user to six years in prison on Thursday (June 6) for a series of posts he made on the social media platform which the South-east Asian country's government said were "anti-state".

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, 38, was accused of "making and spreading anti-state information and materials" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Ben Tre province in the Mekong Delta, the Vietnam News Agency said.

Reuters couldn't reach Anh's lawyers for comment.