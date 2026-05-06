Vietnam launches fresh crackdown on online piracy under threat of US tariffs

HANOI - Vietnam is set to launch from Thursday (May 7) a new crackdown on online piracy and counterfeit goods, aiming to boost detections by a fifth, the government said, after the United States revived the prospect of fresh tariffs.

The US threat last week targets a "persistent failure" to tackle intellectual property violations by the Southeast Asian nation, with which it has a multi-billion-dollar trade surplus larger even than China's so far this year, US data shows.

In response, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told ministries to boost detection of copyright infringement by at least 20 per cent this month, in Tuesday's order published on the government's online portal.

The finance ministry was told to "ensure that the number of cases of suspended customs clearance procedures and subsequent processing increases by at least 20 per cent compared to May 2025".

They target imported shipments that yield clear evidence of counterfeit goods, the order said, without giving figures for previous violations.

US repeatedly urged Vietnam to rebalance trade ties

The Trump administration has repeatedly urged Hanoi to rebalance trade ties and last week branded Vietnam as the world's worst offender for intellectual property infringements, warning it could open a tariff investigation by the end of May.

China is by far the main supplier of goods to Vietnam, with exports worth a record US$186 billion (S$236 billion) last year, Vietnam's official data shows, while the United States is its largest export market, with 2025 shipments worth US$153 billion.

Among the top items in such shipments are electronic goods, garments and footwear assembled by foreign multinationals and their suppliers using components and raw materials mostly from China.

Hung also set an end of May deadline for a 20 per cent increase in the number of cases tackling copyright violations by computer programs, movies, music, TV shows, online video games and for counterfeit goods sold at home.

Vietnam prosecutors have wide powers

Vietnam is a one-party communist state where prosecutors and police have wide-ranging powers.

Hanoi launched a similar crackdown last year, shortly after the Trump administration unveiled duties of 46 per cent on imports from Vietnam and later cut to 20 per cent in July 2025.

They were reduced further to 10 per cent in February this year, after a US Supreme Court ruling struck down some of Trump's worldwide tariffs, though his administration has pledged to restore tariffs using different legal tools.

On April 30, the office of the US Trade Representative classified Vietnam as the only "priority foreign country" in its annual report on intellectual property.

That was the first such listing in 13 years in a category reserved for nations "with the most egregious IP-related acts, policies, and practices with the greatest adverse impact on relevant US products".

"Vietnam's newfound status as a priority foreign country for intellectual property infringements certainly increases the risk of the US government imposing higher trade barriers," said Heng Jian Xin, an analyst at research firm BMI.

After the US warning, Vietnam said it had made significant efforts to protect intellectual property and called for an "objective and balanced assessment" by Washington.

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