Vietnam offers amnesty to 20 foreign prisoners, including Chinese, US citizens

HANOI — Vietnam has offered amnesty to 20 imprisoned foreigners, including nine Chinese and two US citizens, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet said on Monday (Sept 30).

The 20 were jailed for crimes such as murder, smuggling and gambling, Viet said at a press conference to announce the president's amnesty on the country's National Day, which included more than 3,760 prisoners overall.

ALSO READ: Biden meets Vietnam leader to counter Hanoi's ties with China and Russia