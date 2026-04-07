Vietnam parliament chairman Tran Thanh Man re-elected for second term

HANOI — Vietnam's National Assembly on Monday (April 6) unanimously re-elected Tran Thanh Man as chairman for a second term, state media reported.

Man, 63, has held the post since May 2024. His re-election had been widely expected in Vietnamese political circles.

While the legislature has limited powers and mainly amends laws proposed by the government, its chairman is among the country's most prominent leaders.

The National Assembly is scheduled to elect a new state president and prime minister on Tuesday.

Vietnam's central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong was later on Monday elected as the vice chairwoman of the National Assembly, state media reported, paving the way for her replacement at the helm of the bank, as reported last month by Reuters.

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