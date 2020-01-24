Vietnam says 2 Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus

Medical workers enter an isolation area to visit the first 2 cases of the new coronavirus infection, in Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan 23, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

HANOI - Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for coronavirus but are in "good condition, Vietnam's health ministry said on Thursday.

The outbreak has killed 17 people and infected more than 630 in China and authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

"The ministry of health will continue to monitor for suspected symptoms at airports in Nha Trang and Danang where, many Chinese visitors arrive," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a ministry statement.

"All visitors from infected areas will be closely tracked and must undergo health checks".

The father and son pair were hospitalised on Wednesday after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified and had travelled to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the southern city of Nha Trang before being hospitalised.

