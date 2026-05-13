Vietnam state oil company urges US Navy to allow tanker through blockade, document shows

SINGAPORE — The trading arm of Vietnam's state oil company has urged the US Navy to allow a crude oil tanker laden with Iraqi oil to sail through its blockade in the Middle East Gulf to provide a Vietnamese refinery with critical supplies, Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) said in a letter on Tuesday (May 12).

The US military has expanded its shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband, although it has said other oil exports from the Gulf are free to sail through.

The Maltese-flagged Agio Fanourios I supertanker, carrying two million barrels of crude oil, sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz on May 10 and was sailing in the Gulf of Oman before making a U-turn on May 11, ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed on Tuesday.

"US forces redirected the vessel as part of ongoing enforcement of the blockade against Iran," the US military's Central Command said in a statement in response to a Reuters query about the tanker.

It was not clear from the statement if the US Navy would eventually allow the vessel to proceed to Vietnam as requested.

The vessel had sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday using Iran's designated route for tankers, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has prompted the closure of the Strait of Hormuz with hundreds of ships stranded and global energy supplies disrupted from the critical waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's energy supplies pass.

"This cargo is of extreme importance to Nghi Son Refinery, to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and to the Vietnamese people," PVOIL Vice President Hoang Dinh Tung said in a May 12 letter seen by Reuters and sent to US military and diplomatic missions.

"NSRP's feedstock inventories are critically low; any further delay risks halting refinery throughput, with cascading consequences for millions of Vietnamese consumers, businesses, public services and industries."

PVOIL said it "unequivocally" confirmed that the vessel loaded Iraqi Basra crude sold by Iraq's state oil company SOMO after the tanker was loaded between April 10 and 14.

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