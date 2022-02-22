Vietnamese woman loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats on her

When a 21-year-old Vietnamese university student found out her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best friend, it gave her just the impetus she needed to turn her life around.

Nguyễn Thị Thảo Nhi, 21, from Ho Chi Minh, had always been mocked for being plump since young, reported the Hong Kong Economic Times.

She suffered from a lack of self-confidence, and would wear loose-fitting clothes to hide her figure.

When she met her boyfriend in high school, he was the first person to compliment her that she was "very pretty".

The relationship lasted three years until their second year of university, when she discovered he had been cheating on her with her best friend.

When she learnt recently that the two had gotten married, she suffered an emotional breakdown.

But like a woman scorned, she channelled the hurt and reinvented herself, losing a whopping 30kg in four months.

From 80kg to 50kg

PHOTO: Hong Kong Economic Times

She quit her favourite snacks and milk teas, kept to a strict diet, and did high-intensity exercises consistently.

Her weight dropped from 80kg to 50kg, and now she says she can wear the kind of clothes she has always wanted to.

"I am very thankful to my ex-boyfriend. I've gained confidence after losing weight, and I am happy," she added.

You go girl!

PHOTO: Hong Kong Economic Times

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.