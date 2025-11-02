Vietnam's ancient town Hoi An works to restore tourism after devastating floods

HOI AN, Vietnam - Residents of Vietnam's Unesco-listed ancient town of Hoi An began cleaning up on Saturday (Nov 1) as floodwaters receded after days of torrential rain that caused deadly flooding and widespread damage across the central region.

The deluge swamped Hoi An's lantern-lit streets and centuries-old wooden houses, with residents saying they had never experienced flooding of this scale before.

As the water subsided, shop owners and residents cleared thick mud from storefronts, repaired furniture, and worked to restore power in hopes of reopening soon to welcome back tourists.

"Everything was swept away by the floodwaters, causing significant damage," said Dang Quoc Dat, a 40-year-old restaurant owner.

"What is left was broken furniture that would need to be replaced... but I'm determined to overcome this challenge alongside other business owners in the town," Dat added.

The central region, battered by heavy rains this week, saw flash floods and landslides that killed at least 29 people and left five missing, according to Vietnam's disaster agency.

Over 22,000 houses remain submerged, and nearly 100,000 residents are still experiencing power outages, it said.

Vietnam, prone to deadly storms and flooding during its storm season from June to October, has yet to release official estimates of financial damage. Small shop owners reported losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dong.

"We have to keep trying, this is our livelihood. Giving up now just isn't an option," said Dao Thi Diu, a 38-year-old painting store owner.

Authorities warned that heavy rain is expected to continue in central Vietnam, with some areas forecast to receive over 700 millimetres, potentially causing river levels to rise and triggering renewed flooding.

[[nid:724707]]