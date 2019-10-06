Violence breaks out as police try to clear HK protesters who want extradition Bill scrapped

Riot police detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, on June 10, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

HONG KONG - Police fought with protesters in Hong Kong early Monday (June 10), using batons and pepper spray as they tried to clear demonstrators from the city's parliament after a massive crowd marched against plans to allow extraditions to China.

Protesters hurled bottles and used metal barricades as police moved in on a small group who had vowed to stay outside the legislature overnight, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

At least one police officer could be seen with blood streaming down his face.

The melees began shortly after midnight following a day that had seen a huge peaceful protest make its way through the city without incident.

Organisers said more than a million people marched in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial hub's main island on Sunday in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government to scrap its planned extradition law.

Small groups of young protesters had planned to stay outside the city's legislature until Wednesday when the extradition bill is due to have its second reading.

But police moved in on them after their permission to protest expired at midnight.

Within minutes scenes of chaos unfolded as protesters fought with officers who were soon backed by riot police.

Live television images showed officers deploying pepper spray hoses to push the crowds back.

The scenes were reminiscent of 2014 when police used tear gas to disperse pro-democracy demonstrators outside the same building, sparking public anger and setting off two months of demonstrations that took over key intersections of the international finance hub.

More about

Hong Kong protests
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Casino king Stanley Ho&#039;s daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
Casino king Stanley Ho's daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
Fernvale resident terrorised by bees: I felt my life was in danger
Fernvale resident terrorised by bees: I felt my life was in danger
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling's marriage
I thought I was rescuing a dog, but it turned out to be a bear, claims arrested Malaysian singer
I thought I was rescuing a dog, but it turned out to be a bear, claims arrested Malaysian singer
Mummies, beware this item in your kitchen that is 200 times dirtier than a toilet seat
Mummies, beware this item in your kitchen that is 200 times dirtier than a toilet seat
5 types of savings accounts that every Singaporean should have
5 types of savings accounts that every Singaporean should have
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
E3 2019: Singapore-friendly conference schedules, and what you can expect
E3 2019: Singapore-friendly conference schedules, and what you can expect

LIFESTYLE

Haw Par Villa now open at night
Haw Par Villa now open at night
18 useful travel items you can buy from Daiso for the holidays
18 useful travel items you can buy from Daiso for the holidays
Malaysian designer Han Chong&#039;s tips for a successful brand
Malaysian designer Han Chong's tips for a successful brand
&#039;Harry Potter&#039; makes you a better person, study suggests
'Harry Potter' makes you a better person, study suggests

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person

SERVICES