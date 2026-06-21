Violent brawl involving foreigners and Thais erupts in Pattaya, footage goes viral

A violent altercation involving several foreigners and Thai nationals broke out in Pattaya early Saturday (June 20) morning, with videos of the incident going viral online.

Pattaya City Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4am and dispatched officers to Soi VC in South Pattaya following reports of a fight, reported local media outlet Pattaya News.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found groups of foreigners and Thais gathered in the area discussing the incident.

One foreign man with a head injury was given first aid by rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation. He was later taken to the police station for questioning.

Another foreign man, shirtless and visibly agitated, was also detained for questioning. Authorities said his nationality was not immediately known.

Preliminary investigations suggest the altercation began as a verbal dispute along Second Road before escalating into a chase. The groups reportedly later continued fighting in Soi VC, where the situation turned into a violent brawl.

Several interveners accidentally hit

Videos shared online showed foreigners and Thais exchanging punches in the middle of the street as bystanders attempted to intervene. The chaotic scene reportedly lasted several minutes despite efforts to break up the fight.

A witness identified only as Ben, 31, who recorded one of the videos, told authorities and reporters he initially saw a foreign man and woman arguing on Second Road. The dispute subsequently escalated, leading to a chase and physical confrontation that spilt into Soi VC.

According to Ben, several motorcycle taxi riders and songthaew (baht bus) operators tried to stop the fight but were accidentally struck during the chaos.

Officers have collected statements from those involved and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of ongoing investigations, reported local media outlet Thai Examiner.

Pattaya police said investigations are ongoing to establish the sequence of events and determine the cause of the brawl, reported Khaosad English.

Legal action will be taken against those found responsible, authorities added.

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