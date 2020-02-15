Wandering ship becomes 'best cruise ever' despite coronavirus fears

Passengers onboard MS Westerdam are seen in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Feb 14, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - After nearly two weeks cast away in search of a port that would take them, passengers aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship spoke of an ordeal that was anything but harrowing.

"Everyone says 'poor you'. But there was no poor you. We had free Internet and free wine. We had three-course meals. There was so much choice," said Ms Zahra Jennings, a retired staff nurse from Britain.

How was it? "Lovely," she said.

The 1,544 passengers and 802 crew had never expected a port stop in Hong Kong to metastasize into full-blown fear that some of the ship's passengers carried the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has killed more than 1,500 people.

Turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand, it was Cambodia that finally let the lost ship dock - and it was discovered there that none of the passengers was infected.

The only complaint aboard? "They ran out of hash browns a couple of days ago, and tomato sauce," said Mr Robert Sayers, a 60-year-old chemical company employee from New Zealand. "But that was it. It was fine, really."

Cruise ships around Asia face widespread fears they may be spreading the virus since it was found aboard the Diamond Princess that is now at anchor in Yokohama and where 218 of the passengers have been diagnosed with the virus.

Vietnam turned back two ships on Friday (Feb 14).

ROSES

It was Valentine's Day when the first passengers disembarked from the Westerdam. The prime minister Hun Sen flew in from the capital, shaking hands with passengers and handing out roses. Government officials draped "Welcome to Cambodia" banners on buses. All passengers were given free visas.

Mr Hun Sen, an authoritarian ruler condemned by Western countries for human rights abuses said: "Our current disease around the world is fear and discrimination," he said. "If Cambodia didn't allow this ship to dock, where should these 2,000 passengers go?"

Holland America sent letters to all passengers saying it would reimburse the cost of the cruise, give them another free 14-day cruise, and charter them flights home. The company, it said, would do its best to match the class of flight they had originally booked.

The cruise had been scheduled to end in Shanghai on Saturday. In Shanghai it was 14 deg C, overcast and raining.

In Sihanoukville, it was 27 deg C and sunny.

Holland America arranged free coaches to a nearby beach for the stranded passengers, across the street from the villa where Mr Hun Sen stays in Sihanoukville and surrounded by Chinese casinos.

"This was my best cruise ever," said retired Canadian aerospace engineer Pierre Ashby. "Usually you buy a cruise and you know exactly what you are going to get. This was an adventure."

His wife was sitting beside him in a yellow bathing suit with two red roses. Barefoot in the sand, he smiled and gestured out to sea.

"Take your time."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Cruise

TRENDING

Private hospital and PUB staff among 9 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 2-year-old among recovered patients
Private hospital and PUB staff among 9 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 2-year-old among recovered patients
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Health screening creates gridlock at Causeway
Health screening creates gridlock at Causeway
Coronavirus: Nurse cancelled wedding amid outbreak because it was the &#039;responsible thing to do&#039;
Coronavirus: Nurse cancelled wedding amid outbreak because it was the 'responsible thing to do'
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother
Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother
Pathogens linger in toilet for hours if you flush without closing lid, Hong Kong study finds
Pathogens linger in toilet for hours if you flush without closing lid, Hong Kong study finds
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES