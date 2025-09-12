Waters recede in Bali after floods kill 16 people, with 2 still missing

DENPASAR/JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two people were still missing on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, officials said on Friday (Sept 12), as waters began receding after flooding killed at least 16 people this week, most of them swept away when rivers burst their banks.

Torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday caused the fast-rising floods in Denpasar and six of Bali's eight regions, blocking major roads and access to the island's international airport. There were also landslides in some areas.

Rapid development on the island did not take into account the need for sufficient drainage infrastructure, said I Nyoman Gede Maha Putra, an architecture and planning expert at the Warmadewa University in Denpasar.

"The city planning does not consider disasters," he told Reuters. "All of the infrastructure construction is geared toward making Bali more attractive to tourists and investors."

I Wayan Koster, Bali's governor, was quoted by local media as saying, however, that conversion of land use was not to blame for this week's flooding in Denpasar.

The regional development planning body for the Bali government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tourism is Bali's main source of income, and last year, there were more than 6.3 million international tourist arrivals on the island, data from the country's Statistics Bureau shows, exceeding tourist arrivals from 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic ground tourism to a halt.

Bali accounted for more than 40 per cent of Indonesia's total tourist arrivals last year.

The search for the two missing people was still ongoing on Friday, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of Bali's search and rescue body.

