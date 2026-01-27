Weeks after Thai family 'buries' relative, he turns up hale and hearty

Weeks after a family in Thailand buried its "dead" relative, he turned up healthy and well.

The puzzling case of mistaken identity was shared online on Saturday (Jan 24) by a rescue worker, who said his team had been enlisted to exhume the grave of a 48-year-old man buried on Jan 9.

He explained that the family who requested their help was shocked to know that the supposed dead man, dubbed as Mr A, was still alive and that they had buried an unknown person.

According to his post, the body was returned to the rightful family on Saturday for them to conduct religious rituals.

The deceased had been wrongly identified as he had purportedly had Mr A's identity card on him, reported local media.

While it is unclear why Mr A's family was not aware of the mistaken burial, some news outlets reported that the man might have been friends with the deceased and could have handed over his identity card for a transaction or other matters.

