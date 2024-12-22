Weightlifting superstar granny, 90, garners cheers at Taiwan competition

TAIPEI - Cheng Chen Chin-mei beamed broadly as she hoisted a 35kg weightlifting bar to her waist, dropped it and waved confidently to the enthusiastic crowd at a competition in Taipei.

The 90-year-old has been pumping iron since 2023, encouraged by her granddaughter to take up the sport after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She credits the regimen with helping to fix her posture.

Three generations of her family were among a couple of hundred people watching her and 44 others aged 70 or over in a weightlifting competition on Dec 21.

In the three-round competition, Cheng Chen lifted as much as 45kg using a hexagonal-shaped bar that is said to allow the lifter more stability and options for gripping.

"I want to tell all the old people to join the workout," she told Reuters after the competition. "You don't need to work extremely hard, but this is to stay healthy."

She was not the only nonagenarian in the competition. The oldest participant was 92.

Taiwan is projected to become a "super-aged society" in 2025, with 20 per cent or more of its 23 million people aged 65 or older, according to National Development Council data.

The government has set up fitness centres across the island with equipment suitable for older people to encourage them to train, according to the Health Promotion Administration, which encourages healthy lifestyles.

"The hex bar deadlift is an easy workout. It is similar to squats or sitting down and standing up," said Cheng Yu-shao, head coach of LKK Wellness, which organised the event. It can help prevent muscle loss and minimise the risk of falls, he told Reuters during a training session with Cheng Chen earlier in the week.

During the workout, Cheng Chen said weight training has helped with some of her health issues.

"My shoulders have become lighter after some time of continuous workouts," she said.

She won only a medal and a certificate for her performance, but received the adulation of the crowd and the chance to wave like a superstar.

