Weird flex but okay: Customers pay to get slapped by waitresses at this bar in Tokyo

Some like to de-stress with a drink in hand, while others like to sweat it out.

This fitness-themed bar in Japan lets customers do both – and get slapped by muscular women.

Waitresses clad in activewear flaunt their gains at the Muscle Girls Bar in Tokyo by providing various services to customers which showcase their strength.

According to the bar, this includes slapping and kicking customers, doing squats and bicep curls while carrying customers bridal style or on their shoulders, and even crushing fruits with their bare hands to prepare drinks.

These waitresses include Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, fitness influencers, professional wrestlers and actresses, South China Morning Post reported.

Visitors to this bar include tourists from around the world, especially after videos about its unique staff and services went viral.

One TikTok video about the Muscle Girls Bar posted in 2022 has garnered over 8.3 million views to this day.

The video not only showcases multiple waitresses slapping customers, but also promotes their personal training services, priced at 10,000 yen for a one-hour session.

The bar charges patrons 2,000 yen ($17.90) for 30 minutes of free flow drinks. Additionally, cash can be exchanged for 'muscle coins' to pay for the abovementioned services, which can cost up to 30,000 yen depending on the intensity.

Customers can also take part in strength challenges alongside these pumped-up ladies — who call themselves 'muscle girls' — to win more muscle coins.

Slaps and kicks from these waitresses cost 20 muscle coins and female customers can get a muscle hug or muscle sandwich (where two muscle girls squeeze the customer between them) for 10 and 20 muscle coins respectively, reported The Smart Local.

'I feel liberated': Customers

Some patrons of the bar expressed that getting slapped by the bar staff was "fun" and doing so helped them to de-stress.

One netizen said: "I went with my friends, and it was an absolute blast. The drinks were delicious, and the staff was super friendly."

"And get this – the muscle girl who slapped us is a professional fighter who trains in New York. She got me good!"

A female customer said that she admired the staff for breaking the stereotype of Japanese women being frail and petite.

"I feel very free and liberated in this bar," she said.

In another TikTok video, a male customer was seen smiling after being slapped and exclaiming "wow!" before thanking the muscle girl.

A Japanese male customer named Hikaru smiled after being slapped and said: "The pain made me forget all my worries."

Muscle Girls Bar was started by former fitness influencer Hari in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic caused her gym to shut down, SCMP reported.

In an interview, Hari stated that she first began weight training to lose weight, but eventually started bodybuilding and powerlifting instead.

"It's really fun seeing your body change over time," she said.

The bar's social media platforms have nearly 50,000 followers collectively and their videos get tens of thousands of views. The muscle girls also livestream on the platform Twitch.

