What the fish: Bikini babes take a dip in fish tanks at Bangkok's Chatuchak market

Is this what's meant by a good catch?

Customers at a newly-opened aquarium shop in Bangkok's Chatuchak got an eyeful of more than just exotic aquatic pets on their recent trip to the popular weekend market.

Instead, fish enthusiasts were treated to sexy bikini-clad models kneeling in huge tanks with only their heads and arms out of the water.

Sharing wading room with expensive Arowanas and other fishes, the models were seen in video clips bopping rather seriously along to the loud music, while flashing the occasional smile.

According to Thai news site Thairath, the shop was celebrating its grand opening and had hired the women as part of its opening day festivities.

On its website, ArowanaMall states that it is the largest dragon fish producing farm in in the world, exporting the fish to many countries including China, South Korea, Canada and Japan.

In a video posted on Facebook by fish shop owner Ratchatapan Chiaochan on Wednesday (July 20), he noted, tongue in cheek: "The fish here are really beautiful," to which many seem to agree.

Chiaochan's short 26-second clip has since racked up 5.9 million views and over 13,000 comments, with more than a handful of Facebook users expressing a sudden interest in rearing aquatic pets.

However, not all who employ such marketing tactics are rewarded.

A Thai woman fell afoul of the law in 2021 for wearing bikinis to hawk watermelons by the roadside. Police put an end to her sexy sales tactic after seeing videos of her on social media, Newsflare reported.

She was arrested and later let off with a fine.

Over in Taiwan, a claw machine game operator drew flak for having models sit inside the machines among the prizes, dressed only in bikinis.

candicecai@asiaone.com