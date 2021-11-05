What the fish: Thai woman wakes up to find room transformed into 'aquarium'

This is not your usual fishy business.

With many areas in Thailand submerged due to heavy rains, one woman in Pathum Thani got a shock when she woke up to find her bedroom flooded with fish swimming in their newfound habitat — instantly turning the room into an 'aquarium'.

On Oct 31, TikTok user lookpud935 uploaded a video of the incident, garnering more than 1.2 million views and 4,000 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lookpud935/video/7024424106326019354?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6927

In the 39-second clip, hundreds of small fish could be seen swimming in almost knee-deep water with the woman standing on a red chair.

The woman, living in Nakhon Chai Si district, wrote in her caption that her room filled with young northern snakehead, a type of snakehead fish that can be found in China and South Korea. One netizen joked in Thai that the fish can "accompany you to sleep".

In many areas of Pathum Thani, the flooding has affected workers who waded through ankle-deep water to serve customers at noodle shops.

On Oct 8, about 30 northern and central Thai provinces were hit with flooding, raising the levels of the famous Chao Phraya river which flows through Bangkok. However, a few eateries stayed open for customers keen on shin-deep dining.

