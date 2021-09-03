What's up, croc? Escaped pet drops by Indonesia vaccination centre

As Indonesia steps up its vaccination efforts, it seems like the local animals want in on inoculation too.

On Thursday (Sept 2), a one-metre long crocodile emerged out of a nearby sewage drain near a vaccination centre in Tuban, East Java — shocking and terrifying those who were there to receive their vaccinations.

Video footage by an Indonesian news outlet show the crocodile being subdued by a few locals, who climbed into the drain to capture and subdue the wild reptile.

Bagio, a witness at the scene in the video, said that the crocodile's sudden appearance caused "some chaos" while people were getting their jabs, but the crocodile was soon subdued after it was "tied up by several people".

It turns out, the crocodile actually belongs to a 15-year-old-boy, who had reported his scaly friend was missing a week ago.

Despite the fact that crocodiles aren't allowed to be kept as pets under Indonesian law, local authorities told the boy to provide a special enclosure for the crocodile to prevent it from escaping (or attempting to get vaccinated) again.

Animals in Singapore want to be vaccinated too

Even though there aren't any wild crocodiles appearing in Singapore, we've also had our fair share of animals who've tried to protect themselves against Covid-19.

In July, Singaporeans who went to get their jabs at Clementi Community Centre were in for a pleasant surprise as the venue's resident cat tried to join the queue, but was promptly removed from his seat by staff.

so this ket came to join the line for covid-19 vaccine jab but he got his ass hauled out shortly 🥺🥺🤣🤣😍😍 SO KEWT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lUT53GLMgg — waihong (@ohohwaihong) July 11, 2021

Although he couldn't flex his vax, that attempt did get him some attention from cat-enthusiasts on social media.

Maybe one day he'll finally get his Meow-derna shot.

