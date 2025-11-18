What's fuelling anti-graft protests in the Philippines?

MANILA — More than 200,000 protesters turned out on Monday (Nov 17) for the second day of an anti-graft rally in the Philippines, part of a wave of demonstrations since August demanding accountability for suspected corruption in flood-control projects.

How did it start?

In August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed an internal audit exposing serious irregularities in multi-billion-peso flood control projects.

These projects have been thrust into the spotlight in recent months after accusations of mismanagement emerged during a period of monsoon rains and storms that inundated towns and cities across the natural disaster-prone nation.

The audit found that of 545 billion pesos (S$12 billion) spent since 2022, thousands of projects were substandard, poorly documented, or non-existent.

Some had identical costs despite being in different locations, and just 15 of more than 2,000 accredited contractors had cornered 20 per cent of the budget.

What actions have been taken by authorities?

Marcos' disclosure triggered congressional hearings, but they have yet to yield results, with contractors, politicians, and public works officials trading accusations of bribery.

Marcos also formed a commission led by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate and it has recommended criminal and administrative charges against dozens of individuals, including lawmakers, and referred cases to the Ombudsman.

Authorities have frozen more than 6 billion pesos in assets linked to those implicated and plan to seek forfeiture.

What has been the impact?

The scandal has implicated officials and lawmakers, raising doubts about official integrity in public spending and denting investor confidence.

Economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, missing forecasts. Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said expected growth was held back by what he called "shocking" corruption, as stricter validation delayed fund releases for projects.

What will happen next?

As the commission's probe continues, Marcos vowed that those responsible for the flawed projects would be jailed before Christmas.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in an interview with Facts First podcast on Sunday that authorities have cases ripe for filing and that could happen as early as this week.

Protest leaders have vowed to keep up the pressure to ensure accountability, with another rally planned for late November.

