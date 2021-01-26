What's in the milk bottle? Man in Indonesia caught feeding baby beer and energy drink

Babies are cranky at times, but what lengths would you go to calm them down?

It'd definitely not be feeding them a concoction of beer, energy drink and milk in a bottle, as what this Indonesian man did.

A video of Andika feeding his four-month-old nephew milk that he mixed with beer and an energy drink recently went viral on social media in Indonesia, according to Kompas.

According to the police, Andika and five friends were having a drinking party at his brother's place on Jan 20 night. His brother and sister-in-law, who are the parents of the baby, were cooking in the kitchen when the baby wailed.

"A few moments later Andika put the baby to sleep beside him. He then poured beer and energy drink into the baby bottle, [picked up the baby] and put the tip of the bottle into the baby's mouth,” the police told Kompas on Jan 22.

Andika is seen mixing the milk in the bottle with beer and an energy drink. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Kompascom

His irresponsible behaviour was filmed by a friend of his, and then uploaded onto social media.

The police soon looked into the incident and have rounded up four suspects on Jan 21, including Andika and his friend who recorded the incident.

The Head of Criminal Investigation Unit of Gorontalo City Police told Kompas that the remaining two friends at the party were not counted as suspects as they had left prior to the incident.

The remaining three who watched and let the incident happen are considered suspects as "letting [the perpetrator commit the crime] is as guilty as 'doing [the crime itself]."

During interrogation, Andika admitted to the police that he fed his baby nephew alcohol twice, and that his actions were just for fun.

Andika is seen feeding the fussy baby the mixed drink in the bottle. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Kompascom Reporter on Location

"He may have done it for fun, but he did not realise that the act would go viral like that".

The baby's current condition is still unknown, but there have been plans made to check on the baby.

Under Indonesia's child protection law, Andika may face a jail term of up to 10 years.

ALSO READ: 2 Indonesian men arrested after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol

qistina@asiaone.com