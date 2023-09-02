Whew! Japan had hottest summer on record, weather agency says

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

TOKYO - Japan recorded its highest average temperature this summer in 125 years, the nation's weather agency said on Friday (Sept 1).

Based on measurements at 15 locations around the country from June through August, the average temperature deviation was +1.76 degrees Celsius, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. That exceeded the previous record of +1.08 degrees in 2010.

JMA's data goes back to 1898.

Average temperatures were considerably higher in the northern, eastern, and western parts of the country, the JMA said.

ALSO READ: Meandering Typhoon Khanun targets Japan again amid record heat

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=9s[/embed]