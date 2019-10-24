'White terror': Hong Kong's China critics targeted in violent attacks

HONG KONG - The men jumped Mr Stanley Ho without warning, smashing both his hands with metal rods - one of multiple recent attacks against prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures that activists have dubbed "white terror".

Since late August, eight well-known dissidents have been beaten by unknown assailants as fear swirls that some "triad" crime networks have flocked to Beijing's cause after five months of pro-democracy protests.

The victims include rally organisers, opposition lawmakers, student leaders and people standing for upcoming polls.

Mr Ho, a 35-year-old labour unionist, was set upon in late September by at least three people in Sai Kung, a rural district where he is competing in local elections against a pro-Beijing camp that has dominated the area for decades.

"The cause of the attack may be related to two things - the upcoming district council election and the ongoing movement," Mr Ho told AFP, referring to the protests.

"Some powerful people are creating 'white terror' in collaboration with criminals to make you fear standing for election and to make voters think twice before they express their opinions," he added, one arm still in a cast.

The term "white terror" has been used to describe multiple periods of political persecution throughout history, but in Hong Kong, it is borrowed from nearby Taiwan.

During four decades of martial law there, organised crime groups frequently attacked critics of then-leader Chiang Kai-shek's repressive government.

NO SOLUTION IN SIGHT

Vigilante violence has mounted on both sides of the ideological divide in Hong Kong as months of protests spiralled with no political solution in sight.

In recent weeks, crowds of pro-democracy supporters have savagely beaten people who vocally disagree with them - although those fights tend to be spontaneous outbursts of mob anger during protests.