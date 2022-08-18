'Who said you could have a child?' Korean man berates woman over crying baby onboard flight

Some of us have been through it. Stuck on a flight, with a crying baby in tow just a few rows down.

It’s a test of your patience, especially if the baby simply cannot be placated and continues to wail from seat 16A.

One Korean man failed that test, when he got up and berated the baby’s parent for not pacifying her child.

The incident occurred on an Aug 14 flight from Busan to Jeju – an hour-long journey.

The man, seemingly in his 40s, chastised the woman while she was seated, saying she shouldn't have had a child if she couldn’t educate the kid.

In a video posted on Twitter, the man’s tirade does not appear to be a short one, as he allegedly cursed and took off his mask at one point – all while a flight attendant tries to calm him down.

“B***h, who said you could have a child,” the man tells the mother.

“You should apologise. Cursing at your child is sh*tty but me being bothered is ok? Is it ok for an adult to be bothered?”

"어른은 피해받아도 돼?" 네가 무슨 어른이냐 아직 덜 자란 부분이 있는 거 같은데 이새끼야 ㅉㅉ pic.twitter.com/67ZYU23zvm — Mr.Hong (@qlrvkdlqlrvkdl) August 15, 2022

Korean news outlets reported that he was “handed over to the police” as soon as the flight landed in Jeju.

He is under investigation for possible violations of aviation laws and could be sentenced to up to three years in prison or fined up to 30 million won (S$31,500) for the disturbance.