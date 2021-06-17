Why so glum? Indonesian couple's Hello Kitty-themed wedding goes viral on TikTok

Everyone knows how important a wedding dress is to a bride on her big day.

Many couples choose a theme to make their weddings more memorable, and a couple in Indonesia recently decided to go with a Hello Kitty theme.

A clip of their wedding uploaded on TikTok account @sitifiyah99 on May 25 went viral, garnering over 11 million views and 110,000 comments.

So, what was the buzz all about? The couple's matching Hello Kitty outfits.

But that was not the only thing that caught the netizens' attention.

While most people would be overjoyed on their wedding day, there was barely a smile on the bride's face throughout the photoshoot.

PHOTO: TikTok/sitifiyah99

In the comments, some TikTok users pointed out that the outfits with Hello Kitty print resemble pyjamas while others said that the bride looked miserable.

The couple had at least seven outfit changes for the photoshoot, which had a floral setting with a Hello Kitty backdrop as well as large plushies placed on the dais.

While the couple also changed into traditional wedding attire, the bride still looked sullen in the photos, proving the speculations that she upset about wearing a Hello Kitty gown wrong.

The TikTok video has since been taken down and the account has been deleted.

PHOTO: TikTok/sitifiyah99

