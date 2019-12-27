Widow of Bali bombing victim forges friendship, seeks peace with ex-bombmaker

Read also

They have visited around 150 schools in parts of Indonesia known as hotbeds for extremist recruiters, sharing their stories with more than 8,000 students.

The hope is that if former terrorists and victims can learn to see each other as human, they can stop the cycle of vengeance.

Those behind this peace-building effort would never argue that it can turn every terrorist and heal every victim.

The process is extraordinarily complex. Yet much can be gained from victims and perpetrators learning to understand each other, says Ms Brunilda Pali, a board member of the European Forum for Restorative Justice.

Understanding someone, she cautions, does not mean legitimising what they've done.

For Ms Ni Luh, there was nothing at first to understand. How could she possibly understand something so horrific?

As she searched for answers, Mr Ali Fauzi searched his soul.

The Bali bombings, which targeted Western tourists at a nightclub and nearby pub, were carried out by Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group Jemaah Islamiyah.

Though Mr Ali was the group's chief bombmaking instructor, and though three of his brothers helped orchestrate the attack, Mr Ali says he knew nothing of the plot.