Wife of South Korea's former justice minister Cho Kuk arrested in corruption scandal

SEOUL - South Korean authorities on Thursday (Oct 24) arrested the wife of a former justice minister who was at the centre of a graft scandal and was a close political confidant of President Moon Jae-in after a court upheld prosecutors' request for a warrant.

The arrest of Chung Kyung-shim, a college professor and the wife of former justice minister Cho Kuk, comes as part of an investigation by prosecutors into Mr Cho's family's financial investments and his children's college admissions.

Mr Cho stepped down last week after just one month in office. His appointment triggered a crisis for Mr Moon that brought protesters from both sides of the political spectrum to the streets in numbers not seen in two years.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant soon after midnight, an official at the court said by telephone. The charges against her include forging documents and irregular financial investments, according to Korean media reports.