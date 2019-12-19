Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Screaming, she struck at him until his face started to bleed.

A video of a woman beating her stroke-stricken husband made its rounds on social media this week, shocking netizens from Indonesia and beyond.

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen hitting the helpless man with his walking stick while he was seated on the sofa.

She is heard saying: "I cleaned his pants after he defecated in it yesterday. This morning, the same thing happened again."

The man, 64, pleaded with her to stop the beating, but his words were unclear.

His wife had deliberately filmed the incident on her phone, but her reason for doing so remains unknown.

She was said to have demanded one billion rupiah (S$97,000) before she would agree to divorce him.

After seeing the video clip, the victim's family made a police report which led to the woman's arrest.

According to the police, the clip was filmed in the couple's North Jakarta home on Dec 11. Married in 2014, the pair live there with their one-year-old child and two domestic helpers, Kompas reported.

The police added that there are indications that the woman, who has been caring for her husband since he had a stroke two years ago, is experiencing severe stress or suffering from a mental disorder.

Witnesses also told police she often yelled at her husband.

She is now undergoing a two-week mental health evaluation at a psychiatric hospital. If found to be suffering from mental illness, the woman cannot face criminal charges for her actions, the police said.

The victim is now under his family's care, Tribun News reported.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Domestic Violence mental health viral videos

TRENDING

Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES