Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia

Screaming, she struck at him until his face started to bleed.

A video of a woman beating her stroke-stricken husband made its rounds on social media this week, shocking netizens from Indonesia and beyond.

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen hitting the helpless man with his walking stick while he was seated on the sofa.

She is heard saying: "I cleaned his pants after he defecated in it yesterday. This morning, the same thing happened again."

The man, 64, pleaded with her to stop the beating, but his words were unclear.

His wife had deliberately filmed the incident on her phone, but her reason for doing so remains unknown.

She was said to have demanded one billion rupiah (S$97,000) before she would agree to divorce him.

After seeing the video clip, the victim's family made a police report which led to the woman's arrest.

According to the police, the clip was filmed in the couple's North Jakarta home on Dec 11. Married in 2014, the pair live there with their one-year-old child and two domestic helpers, Kompas reported.

The police added that there are indications that the woman, who has been caring for her husband since he had a stroke two years ago, is experiencing severe stress or suffering from a mental disorder.

Witnesses also told police she often yelled at her husband.

She is now undergoing a two-week mental health evaluation at a psychiatric hospital. If found to be suffering from mental illness, the woman cannot face criminal charges for her actions, the police said.

The victim is now under his family's care, Tribun News reported.

