Woman gunned down in Bangkok mall shooting

Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong cries during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, following last weekend's shooting rampage by a soldier at a mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Feb 11, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

A woman was killed Tuesday at a Bangkok mall in a shooting Thai police blamed on "jealousy", less than two weeks after a soldier went on a gun rampage which left 29 dead at another shopping complex.

The incident occurred inside a cosmetic clinic at the busy downtown Century Mall, when a man burst in and gunned down his former partner over an alleged affair.

One woman was killed and another was wounded - though authorities would not immediately confirm their identities or exact relationship with the shooter.

The killing comes just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in northeastern Thailand, in which a soldier killed 29 people before police shot him dead.

But police colonel Bavornphob Sunthornraekha insisted that Tuesday's incident was over "personal problems" and not a repeat of the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, the northeastern city.

"It was over jealousy," he said. "It is not a copycat incident."

The suspect remains at large, police said.

Guns are easily obtainable in Thailand and disputes between lovers or family members often play out in bloody violence, drawing headlines over the deadly brawls.

The Feb 8 shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima has incited public anger against the military.

The soldier was able to steal assault rifles from an army depot before embarking on the killing spree, and railed on his Facebook page against unfair treatment by a commanding officer before the shooting.

He posted live updates while carrying out his murderous rampage, killing civilians before holing up in the mall for about 17 hours.

More about
Thailand Shooting - Gun crime

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES