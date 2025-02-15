Woman in Japan arrested for squashing bun at convenience store, refusing to pay for it

A woman in Fukuoka, Japan, was arrested on Feb 10 for allegedly squashing a bun being sold at a Lawson store and then refusing to pay for it.

BBC News reported that the woman had allegedly touched four black sesame and cream cheese buns at the convenience store, damaging one of them with her right thumb in the process. The bun's wrapper was left intact.

Authorities in Fukuoka confirmed to the BBC that the 40-year-old had been arrested for "criminal damage".

When told to return to the store and pay for the bun, which cost around 180 yen (S$1.50), the woman reportedly refused, leading to the owner chasing her down for a kilometre before restraining her.

He then called the police, who arrested the unemployed 40-year-old.

Japanese police added that the owner of the store had seen the same woman squashing buns several times in the past.

According to RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, the woman told the police: "I didn't crush the bread being sold, I just lightly pressed it with my hand to check its hardness."

Licking chopsticks, putting saliva on sushi

This isn't the first time food tampering has been an issue in Japan.

Back in February 2023, a video clip went viral showing a man licking a bundle of chopsticks in a Dotonbori Kamukura restaurant before putting them back in the holder.

The restaurant launched an investigation to locate the outlet where the incident took place.

A sushi chain in Gifu prefecture also filed a complaint with the police earlier that month after a video made its rounds on social media showing a man licking teacups and the mouth of a soy sauce bottle meant for sharing.

He could also be seen putting his saliva on a dish of sushi before it was served to another customer.

