Woman in Taiwan dies after jumping out of moving car over quarrel with boyfriend

A woman in Taiwan died after jumping out of a moving car during an argument with her boyfriend.

According to CTS News, the incident took place in Taoyuan City early Monday (April 15) morning when the couple was driving home.

The 49-year-old woman, surnamed Zeng, and her 47-year-old boyfriend, surnamed Song, were quarreling in the car after visiting a friend's house.

In a fit of anger, Zeng, who was seated in the front passenger seat, suddenly opened the car door.

She ignored her boyfriend's request to close the door, and proceeded to jump out of the car, Taiwanese media reported.

CCTV footage showed Zeng rolling several metres on the road before coming to a stop.

Song pulled over moments later and called the authorities for help.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLNS1G3WdD0&ab_channel=%E4%B8%89%E7%AB%8B%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9E%E7%B6%B2SETN[/embed]

The woman was taken to a hospital and died three hours later.

Taoyuan City Police Department's investigations found that Song had continued driving for about 200 metres before he stopped the car to help her, the Central News Agency reported.

Having caused death due to negligence, Song was ordered by Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office's to post bail of NT$10,000 (S$420).

ALSO READ: Man en route to meet loan shark jumps out of moving taxi after cabby signals to police for help

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com