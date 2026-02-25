Woman in Taiwan gets trapped in restaurant freezer, body found next day

The frozen body of a woman in Taiwan was found in the walk-in freezer of a restaurant in Taipei on Tuesday (Feb 24), according to multiple reports.

The deceased, a 69-year-old woman surnamed Liu, had left home after sharing a meal with her family on Monday night, claiming that she wanted to meet her friend, HK01 reported.

However, she instead returned to the Wenshan District restaurant she had worked at for nearly 30 years, unlocking the main door and entering the restaurant's walk-in freezer.

The next morning, staff at the restaurant attempted to open the freezer but were unable to do so and called a locksmith to open the door.

The lock broken, staff were able to enter the freezer - only to find Liu's frozen body at the freezer door, United Daily News (UDN) reported.

Liu had stayed in the minus 10 deg C freezer for nearly 12 hours until she was discovered at 10am.

Preliminary police investigations determined that there were no signs of foul play, and that Liu had entered the freezer herself and locked it from the inside, UDN reported.

Liu reportedly had her mobile phone with her but never used it. No suicide note was discovered at the scene, the police said, according to TTV News.

