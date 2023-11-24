Woman tries to open plane door during Korean Air flight, gets detained by police

A young woman was detained by South Korean airport police on Thursday (Nov 23) after she tried to open a plane door mid-flight.

The 26-year-old, who was flying on Korean Air from New York to Incheon, had tried to open the emergency door multiple times before she was restrained by flight attendants, reported Yonhap News.

Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, the woman was handed over to the police, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

She had reportedly been showing signs of anxiety about 10 hours into the long haul flight, and subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine.

The passenger was later taken into police custody.

Police told the media that the woman had been staying in New York for more than six months before she flew to South Korea, adding that she had no record of mental illness.

This is the third reported incident of a passenger attempting to open a plane door on a flight operated by South Korean airlines this year.

In June, a teenager under the influence of methamphetamine also attempted to open a plane door mid-flight.

A male passenger onboard an Asiana Airlines flight in May opened the plane's emergency door mere minutes before it landed.

The man, who is in his 30s, told police that he was "uncomfortable" and "wanted to get off the plane quickly".

His stunt exposed fellow passengers to fierce winds, and nine passengers were taken to hospital for breathing issues.

According to aviation security laws, a person can be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for trying to open a plane's emergency door mid-air.

