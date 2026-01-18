Woman wields knife on Bangkok street, allegedly injured child before being subdued

A knife-wielding woman was caught on camera walking along a Bangkok street, attempting to stab passers-by with the weapon before being subdued by taxi drivers and the police.

The incident, said to have occurred on Friday (Jan 16) night, was captured on camera by Instagram user Niccorocks, who posted the footage on Saturday.

In the clip, a woman wearing a beige sleeveless top and grey pants is seen brandishing a knife and aggressively charging at a Caucasian man who approaches her from behind.

She also jabs her weapon at passers-by as she heads towards a row of waiting taxis. Some pedestrians along the busy street can be seen hurriedly getting out of her way.

After the woman hops into a cab, a group of taxi and motorbike taxi drivers immediately surround the vehicle, effectively trapping her in it.

As policemen arrive on the scene and a large crowd of onlookers gather, the frantic-looking woman can be seen aggressively knocking on the window of the vehicle with the weapon.

A man wearing an orange vest is also shown using a golf club to restrain the woman from outside the vehicle as a policeman enters the taxi.

A Grab driver is also seen helping the policeman subdue the woman.

Woman said to have attacked child

According to Thai news sources, the incident occurred around Sukhumvit Road, a main thoroughfare in Bangkok.

Wrote Niccorocks on his Instagram post: "I happened to be walking down the street when I heard people screaming, and then I saw a woman with a knife trying to attack people at Sukhumvit Soi 3 in Bangkok."

He continued: "She continued to try to stab and cut people. Everyone came together and trapped her inside the taxi. From what I saw, it was a Grab driver that ended up jumping inside the taxi and taking the knife from her with the help of others."

Based on what he could hear from others at the time, the woman had "stabbed a little boy" earlier.

A commenter to the Instagram post, who claimed to have witnessed the stabbing, stated that the woman had attacked a girl aged about 10 or 11 years old.

Instagram user Erikmanguera stated that he saw that the girl was bleeding from a wound in her back, but that it "wasn't that deep or serious", based on his understanding.

"The girl started screaming but it took a while until she realised she was stabbed," he added.

Woman involved in bus incident last year, netizens allege

Another netizen drew parallels between this incident and another knife incident which occurred on board a bus in December last year.

In the bus incident, which was also captured on camera, a woman was seen drawing a knife from her bag during an argument with a bus conductor.

The woman was eventually subdued and brought out of the bus by the bus driver.

In a post written in Thai on Jan 17, Facebook user Nisarat Gam Dumnernsawat observed similarities between the alleged attacker in the recent clip to the woman in the bus incident.

She also raised safety concerns after the alleged repeated attacks, adding that the cases warrant closer investigation by authorities, reported Thai news outlet The Thaiger.

"How can no one do anything about her? Letting her roam freely like this is unacceptable. She is released quickly and repeats the offence. Who should we alert to ensure public safety? She dresses so normally that she seems like any other person," Nisarat continued.

At least two other commenters on Niccorocks' video echoed similar views, alleging that the same woman is involved in both cases and that the woman has a history of aggressive behaviour.

"She is always [ranting] and a danger to society," wrote one user in Thai.

"How can a woman who was arrested one month ago for threatening people with a knife in a Bangkok bus be free already to walk around stabbing people yesterday?" another questioned.

